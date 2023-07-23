© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A tale of 2 states' trans laws

By Saige Miller,
Dana Ferguson
Published July 23, 2023 at 2:53 PM MDT

Families with trans children in states where gender-affirming care has been banned are deciding whether to uproot to states where care is protected. In those states, some doctors feel overwhelmed.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Saige Miller
Dana Ferguson

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate