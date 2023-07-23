A tale of 2 states' trans laws
Families with trans children in states where gender-affirming care has been banned are deciding whether to uproot to states where care is protected. In those states, some doctors feel overwhelmed.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Families with trans children in states where gender-affirming care has been banned are deciding whether to uproot to states where care is protected. In those states, some doctors feel overwhelmed.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.