© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The sports hazing lawsuits against Northwestern University

WBEZ Chicago | By Lisa Philip
Published July 24, 2023 at 2:29 PM MDT

More lawsuits have been filed against Northwestern University accusing the school of ignoring hazing incidents in its football program and other sports programs.

Copyright 2023 WBEZ

Lisa Philip

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate