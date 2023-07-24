Virginia is investigating if it's safe to eat fish caught from waterways with PFAS
With PFAS, the forever chemicals, showing up in drinking water, researchers in Virginia want to know if they're building up in fish as well.
Copyright 2023 NPR
With PFAS, the forever chemicals, showing up in drinking water, researchers in Virginia want to know if they're building up in fish as well.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.