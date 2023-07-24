© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
VP Harris to speak at conference organized by group advocating for Latino communities

By Leila Fadel
Published July 24, 2023 at 2:39 AM MDT

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with UnidosUS Action Fund Executive Director Rafael Collazo < >,about the Biden administration's outreach efforts with the Hispanic and African American communities.

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
