The journey for the Emmitt Till and Mamie Till-Mobley national monuments
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with executive director Patrick Weems on the announcement of the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with executive director Patrick Weems on the announcement of the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.