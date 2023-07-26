© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
UPS avoids strike after reaching tentative deal with union

Published July 26, 2023 at 7:06 AM MDT

The United Parcel Service and its union, the Teamsters, announced Tuesday that they reached a tentative deal for a new contract — averting a strike on Aug. 1.

Under the new agreement, all UPS employees will receive a raise. And part-time workers will get a bump in starting pay.

Emma Cosgrove, a senior reporter on Insider’s transportation team, joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

