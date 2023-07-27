Firefighters say they'll quit if their temporary pay boost isn't made permanent
A temporary boost in pay for wildland firefighters is set to expire in October. Some say they'll quit if Congress doesn't act to make it permanent.
Copyright 2023 NPR
A temporary boost in pay for wildland firefighters is set to expire in October. Some say they'll quit if Congress doesn't act to make it permanent.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.