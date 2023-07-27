© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Tower work is scheduled for Friday, July 28 between 1-4 p.m. that will cause outages on KBSU 90.3, KBSX 91.5, 91.1 in Stanley and 93.5 in Cambridge.

Firefighters say they'll quit if their temporary pay boost isn't made permanent

By Nate Hegyi
Published July 27, 2023 at 3:41 PM MDT

A temporary boost in pay for wildland firefighters is set to expire in October. Some say they'll quit if Congress doesn't act to make it permanent.

Nate Hegyi
Nate Hegyi is a roving regional reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau, based at Nevada Public Radio. You can reach him at natehegyi@protonmail.com.
