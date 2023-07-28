© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Tower work is scheduled for Friday, July 28 between 12-4 p.m. that will cause outages on KBSU 90.3, KBSX 91.5, 91.1 in Stanley and 93.5 in Cambridge.

How do you report online abuse? And what happens when you do?

Published July 28, 2023 at 6:52 AM MDT
A report describes how social media platforms make it difficult for users to report dangerous online abuses. (Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty Images)
PEN American, the First Amendment rights advocacy organization, reports that online abuse is skyrocketing, and social media companies are failing to adequately respond.

The report dubbed “Shouting Into the Void” describes how social media platforms make it difficult for users to report dangerous online abuses.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Viktorya Vilk, digital safety director at PEN America.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

