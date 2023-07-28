© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Indiana abortion ban to take effect

Published July 28, 2023 at 6:11 AM MDT

Indiana is just days away from implementing a new law that will effectively ban abortion within the state. On Aug. 1, the state will ban all abortions — with narrow exceptions for pregnancies that endanger the life of the mother or were caused by rape or incest.

Indiana was the first state to pass an abortion ban after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. But the law had been blocked for almost a year due to a legal challenge from abortion providers.

We get the latest from Morgan Watkins, a health reporter for Louisville Public Media and Side Effects.

