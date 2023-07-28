© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tower work is scheduled for Friday, July 28 between 12-4 p.m. that will cause outages on KBSU 90.3, KBSX 91.5, 91.1 in Stanley and 93.5 in Cambridge.

Seeking stronger economic ties, Vladimir Putin wraps up a summit with African leaders

By Emmanuel Akinwotu
Published July 28, 2023 at 3:04 PM MDT

As Russia wraps up its high level summit with African countries Friday, just how much real influence does Russia have in the continent?

Copyright 2023 NPR

Emmanuel Akinwotu

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate