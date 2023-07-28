© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Singer Harper Grace finds redemption a decade after 'worst national anthem ever'

Published July 28, 2023 at 7:52 AM MDT

Singer Harper Grace is on something of a redemption tour this year. In 2011, Grace — then Harper Gruzin — went viral after a calamitous national anthem rendition at a soccer game. She’s been reclaiming her narrative on this tour and also using her experience and platform as a motivational speaker for younger generations.

She speaks to host Scott Tong about her journey and her hopes to inspire others in tough times.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

