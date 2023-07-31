Members of an female Afghan military platoon now face uncertain fate in the U.S.
NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Mahnaz Akbari, former commander of the Afghan military's Female Tactical Platoon, about the Afghan Adjustment Act.
Copyright 2023 NPR
