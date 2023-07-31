White House hopeful and former Congressman Will Hurd on the race to dethrone Trump
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd talks with NPR Politics Podcast co-hosts about why he thinks Trump is vulnerable.
Copyright 2023 NPR
