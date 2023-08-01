© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Some workers in Brazil get a late pass for staying up to watch women's World Cup

Published August 1, 2023 at 4:14 PM MDT

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. In the past, Brazil has allowed its public sector employees to turn up late for work so they could watch the men's national soccer team play in the World Cup. Now, for the first time in Brazil's history, that policy has been extended to the women's squad, too. It's part of the reason why an estimated 11 million people watched them defeat Panama 4-nil last week on TV. Next up, Brazil plays Jamaica on Wednesday. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.

