© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What questions do you have about the City of Boise's new zoning code?

Snoring too loudly? Doctor weighs in on myths and solutions to get better sleep

Published August 2, 2023 at 6:40 AM MDT
About 90 million Americans report snoring occasionally, and of those, about 37 million say they snore regularly. (Getty Images)
About 90 million Americans report snoring occasionally, and of those, about 37 million say they snore regularly. (Getty Images)

Did the sound of snoring keep you up last night? Maybe it was your partner’s, or maybe your own.

Well, if it did, you’re not alone. About 90 million Americans report snoring occasionally, and of those, about 37 million say they snore regularly.

For some, it’s harmless. For others it’s disruptive, leaving them exhausted and at risk for accidents. Snoring could also be a sign of sleep apnea, a condition we recently learned that President Joe Biden is treated for.

So what can we do about snoring? And when does it require treatment? Host Robin Young talks to University of Minnesota Dr. Akinbolaji Akingbola, who specializes in sleep-related breathing disorders.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate