© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What questions do you have about the City of Boise's new zoning code?

Unrest in Niger after military coup

Published August 3, 2023 at 6:20 AM MDT

The West African country of Niger is in turmoil after a military coup shook the country’s path to stable democracy.

Last week, a group of Niger’s security forces detained the country’s democratically elected president and claimed to be in power. Niger’s unrest is the latest in a series of military coups stretching from coast to coast in what’s being called a “coup belt.”

We hear from Ishaan Tharoor, foreign affairs columnist with the Washington Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate