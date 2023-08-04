Morning news brief
Ex-President Donald Trump pleads not guilty to four felony counts. The Labor Department will release its monthly jobs report. New charges are expected against an imprisoned Russian opposition leader.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Ex-President Donald Trump pleads not guilty to four felony counts. The Labor Department will release its monthly jobs report. New charges are expected against an imprisoned Russian opposition leader.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.