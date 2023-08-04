Spending time with a dog can be good for your health
As part of our series Weekly Dose of Wonder, here's how even brief interactions with dogs can be good for your health. (Story aired on All Things Considered on Aug. 2, 2023.)
Copyright 2023 NPR
As part of our series Weekly Dose of Wonder, here's how even brief interactions with dogs can be good for your health. (Story aired on All Things Considered on Aug. 2, 2023.)
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.