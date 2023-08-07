© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
This couple hands out opioid-overdose reversal medication at music festivals, hoping to save lives

Published August 7, 2023 at 6:40 AM MDT
The overdose-reversal drug Narcan. (Matt Rourke/AP)
Ingela Travers-Hayward and William Perry have spent the summer traveling to music festivals like Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza to distribute opioid-overdose reversal medication.

The married couple founded the nonprofit This Must Be The Place. They set up tents and wander through the crowds at concerts and festivals to hand out the medication and train people who hope to use it to save a life.

Host Robin Young speaks with Travers-Hayward and Perry about their work.

