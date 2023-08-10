'Painkiller' director thinks everyone will take Netflix series' message personally
The rise of the opioid crisis is dramatized in a new Netflix series called Painkiller. Producer and director Pete Berg talks to NPR's Leila Fadel.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The rise of the opioid crisis is dramatized in a new Netflix series called Painkiller. Producer and director Pete Berg talks to NPR's Leila Fadel.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.