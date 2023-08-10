© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What questions do you have about the City of Boise's new zoning code?

Weight loss drugs could reduce risk of heart attacks and strokes, according to new study

Published August 10, 2023 at 7:52 AM MDT

As weight loss drugs continue to gain popularity, a new study finds that they may also significantly reduce the risk of heart problems. The manufacturers of the new obesity drug Wegovy announced earlier this week that their drug lowers the risk of a heart attack or stroke by 20%.

We hear from Elaine Chen, a cardiovascular disease reporter with our partners at STAT News.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate