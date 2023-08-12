Driverless cars can now operate like taxis in San Francisco, raising safety concerns
In a controversial decision, California state officials voted this week to allow certain driverless cars to operate like taxis in San Francisco.
Copyright 2023 NPR
In a controversial decision, California state officials voted this week to allow certain driverless cars to operate like taxis in San Francisco.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.