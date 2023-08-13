Maine Gov. Janet Mills on the state's use of federal funding to combat climate change
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Maine Gov. Janet Mills about the state's implementation of rebates for heat pumps to lower carbon emissions.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Maine Gov. Janet Mills about the state's implementation of rebates for heat pumps to lower carbon emissions.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.