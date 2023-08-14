© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Local police raid of a small town newspaper in Kansas raises concern over First Amendment rights

Published August 14, 2023 at 6:11 AM MDT

The Marion County Record, a small newspaper in central Kansas, underwent a raid by local police, resulting in the seizure of computers, cell phones and servers of reporters and editors.

We speak to Emily Bradbury, executive director of the Kansas Press Association, about how the illegal raid has raised concern over First Amendment rights.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

