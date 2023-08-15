© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
After losing her home in western Maui, one resident wants to help rebuild

Published August 15, 2023 at 6:20 AM MDT

Caitlin Carroll, 27, is a marine biologist working with the Pacific Whale Foundation and living in Lahaina when the wildfires swept western Maui and destroyed the home she was renting. She and her roommates barely escaped the flames. Now she’s wondering what to do next, but she wants to stay and help rebuild Lahaina.

