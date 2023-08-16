© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What questions do you have about the City of Boise's new zoning code?

Sen. Mitch McConnell's health issues spotlight Kentucky's succession process

Louisville Public Media | By Sylvia Goodman
Published August 16, 2023 at 3:10 AM MDT

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's recent health concerns have raised questions about Kentucky's appointment system.

Copyright 2023 Louisville Public Media

Sylvia Goodman

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate