© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What questions do you have about the City of Boise's new zoning code?

What can America learn from Montreal's new transit system?

Published August 16, 2023 at 7:33 AM MDT

Montreal’s new transit system, known as REM, has been in operation for about two weeks. Despite some hiccups since launch, the service is getting attention for its speed, regularity and the relatively affordable cost to build it.

Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan talks with host Scott Tong about the launch and what lessons there might be for American public transit agencies.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate