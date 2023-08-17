© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What questions do you have about the City of Boise's new zoning code?

Marion County Record publisher and reporter on police raid and its aftermath

Published August 17, 2023 at 6:40 AM MDT
A stack of the latest weekly edition of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the newspaper's building, awaiting unbundling, sorting and distribution. (John Hanna/AP)
A stack of the latest weekly edition of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the newspaper's building, awaiting unbundling, sorting and distribution. (John Hanna/AP)

Authorities in Kansas will return items seized by police from the offices of the Marion County Record. Police had obtained a warrant from a local judge, citing suspicions the paper’s journalists had obtained information from a computer database under false pretenses.

Host Deepa Fernandes speaks with newspaper reporter Deb Gruver and owner Eric Meyer about the incident. Meyer also lost his mother and co-owner, Joan Meyer, shortly after police also raided the home they shared.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate