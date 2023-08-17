© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood on new album 'Jarak Qaribak'

Published August 17, 2023 at 6:25 AM MDT
The latest album by Dudu Tassa (left) and Jonny Greenwood (right) is called "Jarak Qaribak." (Shin Katan)
The latest album by Dudu Tassa (left) and Jonny Greenwood (right) is called "Jarak Qaribak." (Shin Katan)

Musician Jonny Greenwood is the lead guitarist for the alternative rock band Radiohead, but his latest album has a lot of Middle Eastern influence. Greenwood recorded with Israeli musician Dudu Tassa. The album is called “Jarak Qaribak,” Arabic for “your neighbor is your friend.”

Greenwood spoke to member station WYPR and its music podcast “Essential Tremors,” hosted by Lee Gardner and Matthew Byars.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

