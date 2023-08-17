© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
The News Roundup - Domestic

WAMU 88.5
Published August 17, 2023 at 11:55 AM MDT
An offering of flowers is left on the ground following the Maui fires in Lahaina, West Maui, Hawaii.
Former President Donald Trump was indicted again this week. He’s been charged alongside 18 other co-defendants by a grand jury in Georgia for conspiring to unlawfully keep himself in office in the wake of the 2020 election under the state’s racketeering law.

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin went to bat for the Inflation Reduction Act this week, pledging to fight efforts to undermine the legislation.

Wildfires continue to ravage Maui. The death toll in the wildfires has reached 110, but is sure to climb in the coming days.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

