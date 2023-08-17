Visiting sea lion rehab in California
Sea lions are part of the landscape and soundscape on the California coast. And when one of them is found sick or injured, it often ends up at The Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Sea lions are part of the landscape and soundscape on the California coast. And when one of them is found sick or injured, it often ends up at The Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.