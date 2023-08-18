© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What questions do you have about the City of Boise's new zoning code?

7 decades later, remember the anniversary of the 1953 Iran coup

Published August 18, 2023 at 3:09 AM MDT

NPR's Leila Fadel talks to former British Foreign Secretary David Owen and Coup 53 filmmaker Taghi Amirani about the 70th anniversary of the coup in Iran.

Copyright 2023 NPR

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate