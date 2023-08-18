© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Florida's new immigration law divides family

Published August 18, 2023 at 6:11 AM MDT

People are still fleeing Florida weeks after Gov. Ron DeSantis’ strict new immigration law went into effect. It requires more stringent criteria for employers and invalidates out-of-state ID cards like driver’s licenses. One college-bound student in Palm Beach County says the law has forced her immigrant family and relatives to go north, splitting her household apart.

WLRN’s Wilkine Brutus reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

