OpenAI is facing lawsuits over copyrighted materials it uses to train ChatGPT
AI tools like ChatGPT scrape millions of pages from the internet. Pages such as news articles, books, Wikipedia pages and blog posts. But is it legal?
Copyright 2023 NPR
AI tools like ChatGPT scrape millions of pages from the internet. Pages such as news articles, books, Wikipedia pages and blog posts. But is it legal?
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.