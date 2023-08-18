© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
What questions do you have about the City of Boise's new zoning code?

Trump's Georgia indictment and debate drama dominate week in politics

Published August 18, 2023 at 7:06 AM MDT

Here & Now hosts Deepa Fernandes and Scott Tong convene our weekly roundtable to discuss the latest in politics, including whether former President  Donald Trump will participate in next week’s first Republican presidential debate.

Politico’s Eugene Daniels and Tia Mitchell of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution join them.

