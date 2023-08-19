© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
What questions do you have about the City of Boise's new zoning code?

Encore: Movie theaters are hot again

By Elizabeth Blair
Published August 19, 2023 at 3:14 PM MDT

In what's being called the "Barbie boost," people are going out to the movies again. But can brick & mortar theatres sustain that momentum against the pressures of the Hollywood strikes?

Elizabeth Blair
Elizabeth Blair is a Peabody Award-winning senior producer/reporter on the Arts Desk of NPR News.
