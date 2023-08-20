Photos: See the aftermath of flooding, mudslides from Tropical Storm Hilary

© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
By Nicole Werbeck
Published August 20, 2023 at 9:54 PM MDT
Mon., Aug. 21: Terry and Jack Flanigan walk their dogs past a eucalyptus tree that fell on a house in Palm Desert, Calif.
Mark J. Terrill
/
AP
Updated August 21, 2023 at 5:51 PM ET

Tropical Storm Hilary drenched Southern California from the coast to the desert resort city of Palm Springs, forcing rescuers to pull several people from swollen rivers, before heading east and flooding a county about 40 miles outside of Las Vegas.

Much of Southern California and parts of Arizona and Nevada are cleaning up after being impacted by the tropical storm that brought several inches of rain that flooded roadways and winds that toppled trees and power lines across the region.

We take a look at the scene.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mon., Aug. 21: An aerial image shows no traffic on Interstate 10 due to flooding and mud crossing the highway following heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary, in Rancho Mirage.
David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Mon., Aug. 23: Dorian Padilla sits in his car as he waits for a tow after it got stuck in the mud on a street in Cathedral City, Calif.
Mark J. Terrill / AP
/
AP
Mon., Aug. 21: Residents trapped in their home peer out a window while waiting for help in Yucaipa, California.
Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Mon., Aug. 21: An aerial image shows traffic being diverted on Interstate 10 due to flooding and mud crossing the highway following heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary, in Rancho Mirage, California.
David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Mon., Aug. 21: A local resident surveys the damage where the normally dry Whitewater River flooded a golf course when Tropical Storm Hilary moved through the area o in Cathedral City, California.
Mario Tama / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Mon., Aug. 21: A large eucalyptus tree branch rests on cars after falling overnight as tropical storm Hilary moved through the area on August 21, 2023 in Sun Valley, California.
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Mon., Aug. 21: A worker from the Coachella Valley Water Department surveys the debris flow following heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary, at Thurderbird Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California.
David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Mon., Aug. 21: Heavy equipment is moving med debris in Oak Glen, California. There were mudflows and flooding overnight in the Oak Glen community from tropical storm Hillary.
Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag
/
Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag
Sun., Aug. 20: A car is partially submerged in floodwaters as Tropical Storm Hilary moves through the area in Cathedral City, California.
Mario Tama / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Sun., Aug. 20: Tents and belongings of unhoused people are seen near the rushing water of the Los Angeles River, near Griffith Park.
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Sun., Aug. 20: Vehicles cross over a flood control basin that has almost reached the street, in Palm Desert, Calif.
Mark J. Terrill / AP
/
AP
Sun., Aug. 20: Interstate 10 is shut down in both directions due to flooding on the roadway as tropical storm Hilary makes landfall in Cathedral City, California.
Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Sun., Aug. 20: A person pushes a cart on a flooded street as Tropical Storm Hilary heads north near Palm Springs, California.
David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Sun., Aug. 20: A road is washed out as Tropical Storm Hilary heads north into Palm Springs, California.
David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Sun., Aug. 20: Motorists leave their vehicle stuck on a flooded road during heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary in Palm Springs, California.
David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Sun., Aug. 20: A worker drags caution tape to block off Pico Boulevard after a tree fell in Los Angeles.
Ryan Sun / AP
/
AP
Sun., Aug. 20: A vehicle drives through a flooded intersection as tropical storm Hilary makes landfall in Palm Springs, California.
Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Sun., Aug. 20: A motorist removes belongings from his vehicle after becoming stuck in a flooded street in Palm Desert, Calif.
Mark J. Terrill / AP
/
AP
Sun., Aug. 20: A man crosses a street after the landfall of Tropical Storm Hilary in Rosarito, Mexico.
Alejandro Cossío / AP
/
AP
Sat., Aug. 19: A street is covered in mud as Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall in Ensenada, Mexico Sunday.
Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
/
Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
