Emergency humanitarian aid on the ground in Maui and California

Published August 21, 2023 at 6:06 AM MDT

Following the deadly wildfire on the island of Maui, humanitarian aid organizations have descended to offer a wide range of support where possible. One of those is the charity Direct Relief, which focuses on medical care.

Chris Alleway is the organization’s emergency response manager. He’s now in California to respond to Tropical Storm Hilary and joins host Celeste Headlee to talk about responding to both disasters.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

