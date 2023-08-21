Morning news brief
Tropical storm Hilary brings heavy rain to parts of California. An anti-corruption candidate appears to have won Guatemala's presidential runoff. Lawmakers in Tennessee to meet in a special session.
Copyright 2023 NPR
