A pioneering casting director reflects on diversity in Hollywood
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with host of The Academy Museum Podcast, Jacqueline Stewart, and casting director Reuben Cannon about the art of casting in Hollywood.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with host of The Academy Museum Podcast, Jacqueline Stewart, and casting director Reuben Cannon about the art of casting in Hollywood.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.