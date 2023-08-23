© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What questions do you have about the City of Boise's new zoning code?

Back to school season uncertain for Maui teachers

Published August 23, 2023 at 7:11 AM MDT

As the mission to recover human remains from the wildfires on Maui continues, teachers there are trying to stay strong for their students. Dozens of educators on Maui lost their homes to the deadly wildfires. Many also lost their classrooms. Now, they worry about students relocating from the hardest-hit community — and what that will do to the essence of Lahaina.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Osa Tui Jr., president of the Hawaii State Teachers Association.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate