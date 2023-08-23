Biden's re-election campaign has counterprogramming plans during the GOP debate
With political attention focused on the GOP debate in Milwaukee, President Biden and Democrats are trying to do a bit of counterprogramming.
Copyright 2023 NPR
With political attention focused on the GOP debate in Milwaukee, President Biden and Democrats are trying to do a bit of counterprogramming.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.