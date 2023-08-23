Finding a Latino doctor can be difficult, a new study points out
NPR's Michel Martin talks to Fabiola Plaza of the Latino Medical Student Association, about Latino underrepresentation in medical fields requiring advanced degrees.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Michel Martin talks to Fabiola Plaza of the Latino Medical Student Association, about Latino underrepresentation in medical fields requiring advanced degrees.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.