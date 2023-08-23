© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What questions do you have about the City of Boise's new zoning code?

Newest COVID booster available in the fall

Published August 23, 2023 at 6:20 AM MDT
A nurse prepares a syringe of a COVID-19 vaccine. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)
A nurse prepares a syringe of a COVID-19 vaccine. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the newest COVID-19 booster should be available in late September and early October.

Dr. Ashish Jha who served as the White House COVID-19 response coordinator — says when the new vaccine does come out, roll up your sleeve and get the jab. The coronavirus is likely here to stay. Jha talks to host Lisa Mullins about it.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate