Rare spotless giraffe born in Tennessee zoo

Published August 23, 2023 at 6:33 AM MDT

Giraffes are known for their iconic spotted pattern but in Tennessee, a rare spotless giraffe has been born at Brights Zoo. The zoo says the newborn giraffe is the only solid-colored living reticulated giraffe on the planet.

Host Deepa Fernandes speaks with Michael B. Brown, conservation science coordinator with the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.

