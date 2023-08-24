An Alaska school district set its year so kids could learn traditional ways of life
A small Alaska school district changed its academic calendar to make space in the curriculum for traditional food gathering and culture.
Copyright 2023 NPR
A small Alaska school district changed its academic calendar to make space in the curriculum for traditional food gathering and culture.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.