© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio is off air due to a network outage. Thank you for your patience.

Ancient cave art along China's silk road is damaged in harsh rains

By Emily Feng
Published August 24, 2023 at 3:51 PM MDT

Flash floods and years of unusual rainfall — likely linked to climate change — are degrading ancient cave art along China's historic silk road at a rapid pace.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
See stories by Emily Feng

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate