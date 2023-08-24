India became the first country to land a spacecraft near the moon's south pole
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with the Jill Stuart, an expert in the politics and ethics of space exploration, about India's successful lunar landing.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with the Jill Stuart, an expert in the politics and ethics of space exploration, about India's successful lunar landing.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.