The News Roundup - International

The head of the Wagner military group Yevgeny Prigozhin reportedly died in a plane crash in Russia this week. In June, Prigozhin ordered his troops to march on Moscow in defiance of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his military leaders.

Approximately 1,000 wildfires in Canada continue to rage as authorities work to contain the blazes. Nearly two thirds of them are classified as “out of control,” even though rain is helping to keep them from spreading.

In a big moment for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s country, India landed a rover on the south pole of the moon.

