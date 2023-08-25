© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Boise State Public Radio News and Music streams back online; some FM stations remain off air due to the network outage.

New hearing test designed for Hmong speakers

Published August 25, 2023 at 7:52 AM MDT

The aging Hmong population in the U.S. has not been able to properly access hearing tests and treatment. That’s because hearing tests are offered in English or other widely spoken languages such as Spanish. But Wisconsin’s Hmong community now has access to a hearing test in their native language.

WUWM’s Lina Tran tells us how researchers in Wisconsin developed it.

 

